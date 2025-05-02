The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, and bettors in North Carolina are turning to the best betting apps to grab free bets, welcome bonuses, and lock in odds from their phones. Instead of dealing with limited options or geo-blocks, top offshore apps offer quick registration, instant bonuses, and a wide range of bets—win, place, show, exactas, trifectas, and more. Below, we highlight the best apps to use, their top promotions, and how to bet on the Derby this year.

Best Betting Apps for Kentucky Derby 2025 in North Carolina

What to Know About The Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky ⏰ Time: 18:57 ET 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

18:57 ET 📏 1¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock 💰 Purse: 1st – $3,000,000 | 2nd – $1,000,000 | 3rd – $500,000

1st – $3,000,000 | 2nd – $1,000,000 | 3rd – $500,000 🏇 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600)

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby in North Carolina

1. Head to BetOnline.ag

Fill in your name, email, and a few details. No documents needed.

2. Sign Up For an Account

Fill in your name, email, and a few details. No documents needed.

3. Fund Your Account and Claim Bonus

Deposit $50 or more. To get the full 50% bonus up to $1,000, deposit $2,000.

4. Bet on the Derby

Find the race under Sports > Horse Racing. Pick a winner or build an exotic bet like an exacta or trifecta.

Can You Bet on the Kentucky Derby in North Carolina?

Yes, you can legally place bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby from North Carolina using offshore betting apps. These platforms operate outside of U.S. state-level regulations, which means they aren’t blocked by local laws or geolocation restrictions. They’re licensed internationally, and are widely used across the U.S. for betting on horse racing, major sports, and prop markets.

Reasons why North Carolina bettors still prefer offshore apps:

✅ No geo-blocks or app restrictions – Access these platforms from anywhere in the state, including rural areas or near campus.

✅ Age 18+ accepted – Most offshore sites allow you to register and bet at 18, instead of the standard 21 required by domestic operators.

✅ Quick sign-up process – Registration takes less than two minutes with no uploads or manual verification.

✅ Full range of Kentucky Derby bets – From straight win/place/show to exactas, trifectas, and superfectas.

✅ Massive bonuses and free bets – More aggressive promo offers than you’ll see on U.S.-regulated platforms.

✅ Crypto-friendly payments – Use Bitcoin or other crypto for fast deposits and withdrawals without banking delays.

✅ No auto tax reporting – Winnings are not automatically reported to state or federal tax agencies, unlike some licensed U.S. apps.

✅ 24/7 support and fast payouts – Especially important during major race weekends when volume spikes.

These apps are widely used by North Carolina sports fans not just for Derby weekend, but also for daily sports betting on the NBA, MLB, and NFL. For horse racing bettors who want to wager freely without tech issues or restrictions, they’re still the best choice.

Top 5 2025 Kentucky Derby Betting Apps in North Carolina

1. BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the most established offshore sportsbooks, and it’s built for horse racing fans. The Derby odds are posted early and updated frequently, and it supports every bet type you’d expect—win, place, show, exotic combos, props, and futures. BetOnline stands out for its stability during high-traffic weekends like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup. While the interface is basic, it loads fast and works well on mobile or desktop.

✅ Deep betting market for the Derby and sports

✅ Fast crypto payouts, low fees

✅ Covers all major U.S. racing events

✅ Supports large wagers with ease

2. Bovada

Bovada is built for mobile-first users who want a clean, all-in-one betting app. Its racebook is easy to navigate, and the sportsbook integrates horse racing markets right alongside NBA, NFL, and UFC action. Bovada stands out with creative Derby props—like head-to-head matchups and margin-of-victory bets—that aren’t widely available elsewhere. You’ll also get access to futures well before most rivals.

✅ Mobile-friendly with intuitive interface

✅ Wide prop bet selection for the Derby

✅ Generous Bitcoin bonus and same-day crypto payouts

✅ Full integration with casino and poker

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is the newest sportsbook on this list, but it’s already attracting serious attention. The interface is lightweight, fast, and designed for action. Derby odds are posted early and tend to offer better-than-average value on mid-range runners. The signup process is quick, the bonus is enormous, and the layout is one of the most modern among offshore operators.

✅ Sleek app design with minimal clutter

✅ Higher-than-average limits on racing markets

✅ Huge bonus offer for first-time users

✅ Fast odds updates and solid customer service

4. BetUS

BetUS offers the largest sign-up bonus on the list—up to $2,625 across your first three deposits. This app goes beyond the Derby with full coverage of U.S. and international tracks, making it a top pick for anyone who follows racing year-round. It also has a full sportsbook and casino.

✅ Enormous welcome offer

✅ Full menu of promotions and leaderboards

✅ Live customer support that actually responds

✅ Trusted brand in the offshore market for 20+ years

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is for bettors who want speed and simplicity. It’s not as feature-packed as BetOnline or Bovada, but it loads fast and works great on phones. Derby odds are clearly laid out, and you can make a bet in under a minute from login to confirmation. It’s also one of the more crypto-friendly platforms—deposits and withdrawals are fast and often processed the same day.

✅ Designed for fast, simple bets

✅ Solid crypto support

✅ Clean experience with no clutter

✅ Responsive during major events like Derby Day

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

2025 Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism is the chalk at +275 but offers low upside in a big field. Sandman at +1000 looks like the play. He’s got tactical speed, a capable closer’s gear, and a smart jockey in Ortiz. If the early pace breaks down, he’s the one flying late.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline