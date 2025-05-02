The 2025 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and fans across Florida are ready to place their bets. While legal betting apps in Florida still can’t offer fixed-odds horse racing, you’re not out of options. The best offshore betting apps make it easy to place win, place, and show bets, as well as exotic wagers like exactas and trifectas. You can also claim thousands of dollars in big bonuses and free bets just for signing up. These apps are fast, mobile-friendly, and fully open to Florida players. Below, we highlight the top options, go over the current Derby odds, and explain exactly how to start betting today.

Best Betting Apps for Kentucky Derby 2025 in Florida

What to Know About The Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY ⏰ Time: 18:57 ET

18:57 ET 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock 💰 Purse: 1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K

1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K 🏇 Odds: Journalism (+275) | Sovereignty (+600)

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Florida

Can You Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Florida?

You can. While Florida’s state-regulated apps don’t support fixed-odds betting on the Derby, it’s fully legal for residents to use licensed international sportsbooks. These apps let you bet without local restrictions, and they offer bigger bonuses, better odds, and faster payouts.

Offshore sportsbooks are licensed internationally, which means they aren’t geo-blocked, don’t require you to be 21, and won’t report your winnings to Florida or the IRS. If you’re 18 or older, you can start betting right away.

Why Florida bettors choose these apps:

✅ 18+ betting allowed — No 21+ age limit like domestic sportsbooks.

— No 21+ age limit like domestic sportsbooks. ✅ Mobile access statewide — No regional limitations or blackout zones.

— No regional limitations or blackout zones. ✅ Crypto deposits and payouts — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more supported.

— Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more supported. ✅ Full Derby bet types — Exactas, trifectas, futures, props, and more.

— Exactas, trifectas, futures, props, and more. ✅ Bigger welcome bonuses — Promotions routinely exceed U.S. books.

— Promotions routinely exceed U.S. books. ✅ No tax reporting — Your winnings aren’t automatically sent to the IRS.

— Your winnings aren’t automatically sent to the IRS. ✅ Quick setup — You can be betting within minutes.

— You can be betting within minutes. ✅ Access to all sports — One account works for MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, etc.

These sites are widely used by Florida players and offer a practical way to bet the 2025 Kentucky Derby without dealing with the state’s regulatory gaps.

Top Kentucky Derby Betting Apps Reviewed

1. BetOnline

BetOnline continues to be a favorite in Florida for Kentucky Derby betting. Both the sportsbook and racebook are fast, easy to navigate, and filled with early lines and exotic options.

The platform supports crypto, debit, and even direct wire transfers. You’ll find same-day withdrawals through Bitcoin and Ethereum, and there’s enough liquidity here for high-stakes players too. If you’re betting across sports and racing, BetOnline gives you a stable all-in-one setup.

✅ Deep sportsbook with real-time odds

✅ Same-day crypto cashouts

✅ Strong option for combo sports/racing users

2. Bovada

Bovada is the best fit for Florida players who like to bet from their phones. It loads fast, stays stable, and has a simplified layout that still covers every major Derby market. Prop bets like head-to-head matchups and margin of victory set it apart.

You can grab a $750 Bitcoin bonus as a new user. It also offers flexibility across other platforms like poker and casino—good if you want all your gambling under one login.

✅ Top-tier mobile betting experience

✅ Props and specials beyond standard picks

✅ All-in-one account for racing, poker, and sports

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is newer but gaining traction fast with Florida users. The interface is polished, the app runs fast even on older phones, and the live odds board refreshes faster than most. It’s one of the few apps that consistently improves market odds as Derby day nears.

They offer a massive $6,000 welcome package, and the horse racing layout is clean and intuitive. It’s one of the easiest apps to use if you like bouncing between bet types or switching from racing to NBA/NHL lines.

✅ Fast interface

✅ Strong welcome offer worth up to $6,000

✅ Good platform for multi-sport bettors

4. BetUS

BetUS is the go-to for big bonus hunters. Their triple deposit offer lets you stack up to $2,625, and the site is packed with reloads and Derby-specific boosts. You’ll also find regular contests and raffles during big racing weekends.

The site has been active for over two decades and still holds up with live support, solid racebook functionality, and competitive odds on U.S. and international races.

✅ Excellent bonus options

✅ Weekly contests and promotions

✅ Veteran sportsbook with strong reliability

5. MyBookie

MyBookie keeps it simple. You won’t find lots of props or contests here, but you will find fast bet entry, clear race listings, and speedy payouts. It’s ideal for Florida users who want clean mobile access with no clutter or distractions.

Crypto support is strong, and the platform makes it easy to get in and out without friction.

✅ Streamlined for fast bets

✅ Clean layout without distractions

✅ Works well on slower devices and networks

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

How to read the odds:

The numbers next to each horse (e.g. +275 or +1000) represent the potential profit on a winning bet. A +275 line means you win $275 profit for every $100 staked — or $27.50 profit on a $10 bet. Higher odds mean a bigger payout, but lower probability.

Example payouts:

+275: $100 bet returns $375 total ($275 profit).

+1000: $100 bet returns $1,100 total ($1,000 profit).

+5000: $10 bet returns $510 total ($500 profit).

Favorites usually have shorter odds (like Journalism at +275), while longer shots like Render Judgment at +8000 would pay out massively if they win.

2025 Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism might be the favorite at +275, but betting value lies further down the board. Sandman, listed at +1000, checks a lot of boxes: reliable closer, good tactical speed, and a top jockey in Jose Ortiz. If the leaders burn out early, Sandman could sweep past late and cash.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline