5 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025 in Texas

The 2025 Kentucky Derby horses will take off from the gates at Churchill Downs at 5:57 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 3rd with a chance to make history in the chase for the Triple Crown. Everything is bigger in Texas and the Kentucky Derby is no exception.

The best offshore betting sites are giving away over $10,000 for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Texas residents can sign up, claim their free bets, and back their favorite horses within a few clicks.

Find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Texas and claim your free bets from the best betting sites in the Lone Star State.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Texas

Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps in Texas

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1000 in betting bonuses for Kentucky Derby 2025

When it comes to betting on the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline is one of Texas’s leading sportsbooks. Offering competitive odds, a variety of betting markets, and fantastic value, it’s a top choice for horse racing fans. For the 2025 Derby, BetOnline features a $20,000 contest and provides a 9% rebate on horse racing bets. New customers can also take advantage of up to $1,000 in welcome bonuses, giving them a great boost ahead of the race. With these exciting offers, BetOnline delivers everything horse racing fans need to maximize their betting experience.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Over 30 years of North American experience

Wide range of horse racing bet types

$1,000 welcome bonus for new users

Weekly reload bonuses and referral rewards

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS, one of the oldest sportsbooks in Texas since 1994, has built a reputation for offering generous bonuses. This Kentucky Derby, new customers can enjoy a 125% deposit bonus, up to $2,650, the largest available online. Along with great odds and a wide range of betting options, BetUS stands out for its reload offers, giving existing customers plenty of chances to earn more. Whether you’re a newcomer or a loyal bettor, BetUS makes it easy to get started and keep winning.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Up to $2,625 in welcome bonuses

Supports cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Wide range of betting options for horse racing

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale may be a newer sportsbook in Texas, but it’s already making a big impact with its easy-to-use platform. Bettors love the fast deposits, secure withdrawals, and excellent customer service that make placing bets smooth and hassle-free. BetWhale offers a great welcome bonus of up to $1,250 on your first deposit. With its focus on user experience and reliable support, it’s becoming a top choice for those looking to bet with confidence.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

125% deposit bonus up to $1,250

Supports cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals

Live betting options for real-time action

User-friendly interface for easy navigation​

4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer

MyBookie ranks among the top five betting sites for the Kentucky Derby in Texas, especially for sharp bettors seeking the best odds. Known for taking less vig, MyBookie offers more value on each bet, making it ideal for those who want to maximize their returns. The site features a straightforward design that caters to players who want a no-frills gambling experience without distractions. New players can also take advantage of a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit, providing an excellent boost to start betting on the Derby.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

$1,000 welcome bonus for new users

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Wide range of betting options for horse racing

Quick and secure payment processing

5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

BetNow is a smart choice for Texas residents betting on the Kentucky Derby. With a generous $500 deposit bonus, it boosts bankrolls right from the start. Plus, BetNow offers a 10% rebate, meaning players get money back whether they win or lose. The odds are also better than those found on traditional horse racing sites, giving bettors more value with each wager. For anyone looking to get the most out of their Derby bets, BetNow provides great opportunities and added rewards.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$500 welcome bonus for new users

10% rebate on horse racing losses

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Quick and secure payment processing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

It’s no surprise that Journalism (+250) is holding firm as the favorite, but history tells us favorites don’t always win the Kentucky Derby. The last time the odds-on favorite won the race was 2018 and there have been several longshot winners since then, including an 801- victory by Rich Strike in 2022.

Among the top contenders, Sovereignty (+500) and Luxor Cafe (+700) have the speed and tactical flexibility to work out clean trips and challenge late. American Promise (+1800) has also impressed in longer prep races and may be peaking at just the right time. At the back end of the board, Flying Mohawk (+5000) and Render Judgement (+4000) are hail mary options with potential to spice up the back end of exotic tickets.

With 20 horses and a mile-and-a-quarter to sort it out, there are plenty of opportunities to cash in on Derby Day. Here are the Kentucky Derby odds for all 19 horses in the field at Churchill Downs.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Is It Legal To Bet On The 2025 Kentucky Derby in Texas?

In Texas, horse racing betting is legal but only at local racetracks and off-track betting locations. The Lone Star Star has not legalized betting on horse racing online, which means they don’t have access to regulated racebooks like TwinSpires, TVG, or DraftKings racing.

However, that doesn’t mean that residents need to drive to the nearest racetrack to place their bets on the big race.

In fact, Texas residents can still bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby from the comfort of their own homes by signing up for an account with one of the top offshore betting sites. These sportsbooks allow members from all 50 U.S. states to sign up, claim bonuses, and start betting instantly without any hidden restrictions or requirements.

While local racetracks and regulated betting sites can only offer pari-mutuel betting, which limits payouts based on the amount of money wagered on a particular horse, offshore betting sites offer fixed odds, bigger sign-up bonuses, and more promotions for the Kentucky Derby. Sign up today and receive up to $10,000 in free bets for the Run for the Roses, plus better value on the odds board for top contenders like Journalism, Sovereignty, Rodriguez, and more.

Who Can Bet On The Kentucky Derby In Texas?

Must be at least 18 years old

Must reside in the USA

Sign up for your betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction

Baeza may be a late addition to the Kentucky Derby field, but he arrives with serious upside and the credentials to make an immediate impact. After Rodriguez and Grande scratched, Baeza stepped in and immediately caught the eye of sharp bettors. He’s finished in the top two in each of his last three races. Baeza is lightly raced with only four career starts under his belt but he’s shown impressive consistency and improved his speed figure in all four starts. After finishing just behind Journalism at the Santa Anita Derby, Baeza could be eyeing revenge at Churchill Downs. Bet on Baeza (+1400) to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Pick: Baeza (+1200)