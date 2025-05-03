5 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025 in Georgia

The best three-year-old thoroughbred horses are ready to ride off into the sunset at Churchill Downs this weekend for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Even though regulators have been slow to legalize online horse racing betting in Georgia, residents don’t have to miss out on one of the most exciting races of the year.

The best Georgia betting sites are giving away over $10,000 for the first jewel of the Triple Crown. With fixed horse racing odds, huge betting offers, and contests with over $20,000 in prizes, there’s plenty of reasons to sign up and cash in big on your Derby Day predictions.

Below, we’ll uncover the five best Georgia betting apps for the Kentucky Derby and how to claim up to $10,000 for the horse races this weekend.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Georgia

Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps in Georgia

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1000 in betting bonuses for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is the first stop for Georgia horse racing fans, offering everything bettors need, including competitive odds, generous betting bonuses, contests, and rebates. For the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline is offering an exclusive welcome bonus valued at $1,000 — four times bigger than the regular deposit bonus. With a user-friendly platform and a wide range of betting options, BetOnline gives Georgia residents multiple ways to win money during the Derby.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Competitive odds across various sports

Regular promotions and contests

Secure and fast withdrawal options

Reliable customer support available 24/7

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Since 1994, BetUS has been a leading sportsbook in Georgia, with over 30 years of experience in maximizing betting opportunities for players. Known for its generous bonuses, BetUS provides a strong platform for bettors looking to cash in, especially during major events like the Kentucky Derby. For the Derby, BetUS offers up to $2,650 in cash bonuses, giving players more funds to place multiple bets and increase their chances of winning.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Trusted by bettors for over two decades

High betting limits for major events

Offers rebates on certain bets

Multiple betting markets for the Kentucky Derb

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

Despite being just two years old, BetWhale has quickly become a top online sportsbook in Georgia. Known for its quick and secure crypto payments, BetWhale ensures seamless transactions with no limits, making it perfect for high rollers.

The sportsbook offers a wide range of betting options, and new players can cash in on a generous $1,250 bonus on their first deposit. With its user-friendly design, fast payments, and attractive promotions, BetWhale has established itself as a fan favorite among sports and horse racing bettors.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Trusted by bettors for a seamless experience

Offers a variety of betting options

Secure and fast payment processing

Reliable customer support available 24/7

4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer

MyBookie is a top sportsbook in Georgia, known for its straightforward approach and no-nonsense philosophy. It gets straight to the point, offering the best odds with less juice, giving players more value on every bet. MyBookie also offers a few attractive bonuses that encourage players to keep coming back. For the Kentucky Derby, new users can claim up to $1,000 on their first deposit, providing more flexibility to place multiple bets and increase their chances of winning.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Comprehensive coverage of major horse races

Exclusive bonuses for new users

Easy-to-use mobile app for on-the-go betting

Fast and secure withdrawal options

5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

BetNow is a top sportsbook in Georgia, perfectly designed for the Kentucky Derby. With competitive odds, generous betting bonuses, and attractive rebates, it offers everything horse racing fans need to enhance their betting experience. New users can take advantage of a $500 bonus on their first deposit, providing extra cash to place more bets, increase potential returns, and take full advantage of the excitement during the Derby.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

Regular promotions and reload bonuses

24/7 customer support for assistance

Comprehensive coverage of major sports events

10% horse racing rebate

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is anyone’s race despite the fact that one horse has remained ahead of the pack on the odds board. With a favorite like Journalism (+250) getting the lion’s share of attention, the edge will lie in identifying overlooked talent this year. The Kentucky Derby morning line favorite hasn’t won the race since Triple Crown winner Justify accomplished the feat in 2018.

Rodriguez (+1200) and Grande (+2000) were late scratches, leaving only 19 horses remaining in the field.

Sandman (+700) and Baeza (+1200) are proven performers with room to move up, while Luxor Cafe (+800) and Burnham Square (+1000) are also drawing considerable action. American Promise (+1800) and Tiztastic (+2000) are interesting plays with the type of late speed that can make things interesting down the stretch.

Here are the Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for all 19 horses running at Churchill Downs.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Is It Legal To Bet On The 2025 Kentucky Derby in Georgia?

In Georgia, sports betting and horse racing betting remains unregulated. Despite the fact that there are no horse racetracks, off-track betting locations, or online sportsbooks available in the state, Georgia residents don’t have to miss out on the biggest race of the year.

For the first jewel of the Triple Crown, top online sportsbooks like BetUS and BetWhale are giving away up to $10,000 in free bonus cash for the Kentucky Derby.

With 20 of the top thoroughbreds in the field, the Kentucky Derby offers the most value among the three Triple Crown races and there have been some big winners over the past few years, including an 80-1 longshot winner in 2022 (Rich Strike).

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win big this weekend. New members can sign up, claim free bets, and start cashing in on the Derby Day picks within minutes.

Who Can Bet On The Kentucky Derby In Georgia?

Must be at least 18 years old

Must reside in the USA

Sign up for your betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction

With Rodriguez scratched, Citizen Bull takes on the role of Baffert’s lone Derby entry, and that might be a blessing in disguise. The colt has been quietly consistent all year and brings a resume loaded with experience, including four wins and a pair of top-level speed ratings. Despite drawing the inside post, Citizen Bull has the speed and stamina to get out in front and close strong. The late withdrawals should also help his case, as the track will be less crowded with only 19 horses out the gates. Bet on Citizen Bull (+1200) to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Pick: Citizen Bull (+1200)