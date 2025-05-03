5 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025 in California

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to begin on Saturday, May 3rd at 3:57 p.m. PT but horse racing fans shouldn’t jump the gun when placing their wagers online. Instead of settling for pari-mutuel betting at your local racebook, California residents have another option for the first leg of the Triple Crown. The top offshore betting sites are giving away over $10,000 for the races at Churchill Downs this weekend. New members who sign up can instantly claim their bonus bets and use them to get fixed odds on their favorite horses.

Find out how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in California and claim free bets at the best online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California

Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps in California

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1000 in betting bonuses for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is one of California’s top sportsbooks, especially popular for the Kentucky Derby. With competitive odds, a wide variety of betting markets, and generous bonuses, it’s the go-to platform for racing fans. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, BetOnline is offering up to $1,000 in free betting offers, allowing California residents to boost their bankrolls ahead of the first crown jewel race of the year.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Trusted by bettors since 1991

Offers rebates on certain bets

Multiple betting markets for the Kentucky Derby

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS has always been known for its generous bonuses, and this year’s Kentucky Derby is no exception. They’re offering a massive 125% deposit bonus, up to $2,650 — the largest bonus available online. This incredible offer is perfect for high rollers looking to maximize their betting potential during the Derby. With competitive odds, a wide variety of betting markets, and exclusive promotions, BetUS remains a top choice for California bettors looking to place their bets.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Quick and secure payment processing

Regular promotions and reload bonuses

24/7 customer support for assistance

$2,650 in welcome bonuses

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

Established in 2023, BetWhale may be new to the market, but it’s quickly becoming one of the top sportsbooks in California. With a wide range of betting markets and a simple, easy-to-use interface, BetWhale offers a smooth experience for all types of bettors. The sportsbook also accepts cryptocurrency, allowing for instant deposits and withdrawals. For the Kentucky Derby, new customers can take advantage of a generous $1,250 bonus on their first deposit.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

$1,250 welcome bonus

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies

Comprehensive coverage of major horse races

Exclusive bonuses for new users

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer

MyBookie is a favorite among bettors for its no-frills design, offering a straightforward and easy-to-use platform. Popular in California, it’s known for taking less juice on odds, particularly for major events like the Kentucky Derby, ensuring better value for bettors. On top of competitive odds, MyBookie rewards new California residents with a generous $1,000 welcome bonus on their first deposit, making it an even more attractive option for those looking to bet on horse racing and other sports.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Less vig on Kentucky Derby odds

$1,000 horse racing betting offer

Regular promotions and reload bonuses

24/7 customer support for assistance

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

BetNow has quickly gained popularity among horse racing fans, thanks to its competitive odds, extensive betting markets, and one of the highest rebates online at 10%. For the Kentucky Derby, they’re offering a generous $500 welcome bonus, giving new users a great opportunity to boost their bankroll. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new to the scene, BetNow provides the perfect platform to increase your cash flow and take advantage of top-notch betting options for this iconic race.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$500 betting bonus

10% horse racing rebate

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Quick and secure payment processing

Join BetNow Now!

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Don’t let the short odds on Journalism (+275) fool you, this race is wide open and primed for the taking. Horses like Sandman (+750) and Luxor Cafe (+900) have put together competitive campaigns and could benefit from a hot pace up front. Further down, Citizen Bull is listed at +1200, suggesting that he could make a late run if the pace works in his favor. Rodriguez and Grande were both late scratches, meaning there will be one less horse in the field, opening up opportunities for other horses to get in the mix. Meanwhile, Neoequos (+4000) is among the top longshots offering value for trifecta bets.

Here are the Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for all 19 horses running at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Is It Legal To Bet On The 2025 Kentucky Derby in California?

California is one of the hottest horse racing hubs in the United States and home to some of the most iconic race tracks, including Santa Anita Park and Del Mar Race Track. Betting on horse racing is legal in California, both online and in-person at the racetrack or over 30 off-track betting locations.

However, these racebooks are limited to offering pari-mutuel wagering, which means the odds can fluctuate even after you’ve made your selection, often limiting payouts for top contenders in the race.

For horse racing fans looking to maximize their value this weekend, betting sites like BetOnline, BetUS, and BetWhale have more to offer than your local racetrack. New members can sign up and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby and get fixed odds for every horse in the race.

Who Can Bet On The Kentucky Derby In California?

Must be at least 18 years old

Must reside in the USA

Sign up for your betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction

With only 19 horses remaining in the field, there should be some additional value on underdogs like Citizen Bull. At +1200 odds, this colt has the speed, stamina, and consistency to become the first Kentucky Derby winner on the rail since Ferdinand in 1986. After Rodriguez withdrew from the race, Citizen Bull is Bob Baffert’s only horse in the race but the legendary trainer had already gone on the record saying he was the faster of the two colts. He’s posted Equibase speed figures of 106 and 107 in his career, showcasing his top-end speed and already has some experience competing against morning line favorite Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby. With four career wins in six starts, you could do a lot worse than Citizen Bull, especially at such a big price.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Citizen Bull (+1200)