5 Best Betting Apps With Offers For Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia will step into the ring at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for a shot at the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. The fight card will begin at 9 p.m. ET. It will feature another title fight in the co-main event with Brooklyn native Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington taking on unbeaten Namibian Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight crown. With two title fights scheduled for Saturday night and a loaded fight card on deck, the best boxing betting sites are giving away free bonus cash for new users who sign up. Below, we’ll break down the best betting apps for Xander Zayas versus Jorge Garcia and what they have to offer for the fights this weekend.
Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in the U.S.?
Sports betting is legal in the United States and nearly 40 states offer regulated betting options for Americans who want to cash in on their predictions. Some states offer retail betting at local casinos while others offer online betting options through regulated sportsbooks.
However, fans in unregulated states don’t have to miss out on the action.
The top offshore sportsbooks allow new members to sign up, claim free bets, and start betting instantly without any restrictions. Users must be at least 18 years old and use a valid email address when signing up, but there are no complicated verification processes or restrictions when signing up.
Whether you’ve already claimed your welcome bonus offer at your local sportsbook or are simply looking to get in on the action this weekend for Zayas versus Garcia, offshore betting sites offer a safe and convenient alternative. These sportsbooks operate outside of U.S. jurisdiction but have built strong reputations for fast payouts, generous bonuses, and a wide range of betting markets.
From moneylines to round betting and props, you’ll find everything you need to wager on Saturday’s fights at Madison Square Garden.
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard
- Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title
- Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title
- Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight
- Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight
- Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight
- Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight
Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats
Jorge Garcia
Xander Zayas
Nationality
Mexican
Puerto Rican
Age
28
22
Height
6’0” (183 cm)
5’10” (178 cm)
Reach
72” (183cm)
74” (188 cm)
Total Fights
37
21
Record
33-4-0 (26 KOs)
21-0-0 (13 KOs)
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds
Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line at MSG this weekend as he seeks to rewrite history by claiming the WBO junior middleweight crown. He comes in as an overwhelming favorite to defeat Garcia in the main event on Saturday with -550 odds to win outright. Oddsmakers expect Zayas to control the fight from start to finish, with his most likely path to victory coming by decision at -185. For those expecting a more decisive finish, Zayas by knockout offers slightly more value at +260. Meanwhile, Garcia enters as a heavy underdog at +375, with a KO win priced at +1000 and a decision upset at +700.
Scroll down to find the latest odds for Zayas versus Garcia available at BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites.
Boxer
Odds
Total
Jorge Garcia
+375
Over 10.5 (-300)
Xander Zayas
-550
Under 10.5 (+225)
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds
Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.
Method of Victory
Odds
Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+1000
Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision
-185
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision
+700
Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+260
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction
Zayas has shown elite composure for a 22-year-old, and with the stakes at their highest, he’s likely to stick to a clean, technical game plan. Garcia’s experience and toughness should keep him standing, but over 12 rounds, Zayas will rack up points and cruise to a clear victory by decision. Look for him to be the more active fighter and wear Garcia down with a plethora of body shots en route to an easy victory. Bet on Zayas by decision (-185) at BetOnline.
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Xander Zayas By Decision (-185)