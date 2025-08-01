5 Best Betting Apps For UFC Vegas 108

UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park goes down Saturday, August 2, 2025, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The flyweight main event pits Tatsuro Taira against late-replacement Hyun Sung Park in a high-level grappler vs. striker matchup. If you want to bet on the full card, the best options for U.S. players are offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and open to Americans. These platforms offer UFC offers, bonuses, crypto support, fast payouts, and no location restrictions.

📌 UFC Vegas 108: What to Know

🗓 Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 📍 Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV 🕕 Prelims (local time): 6:00 PM PT

6:00 PM PT 🕘 Main Card (local time): 9:00 PM PT

9:00 PM PT 🥊 Headliner: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park (Flyweight)

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC Vegas 108?

Yes. You can legally bet on UFC Vegas 108 using internationally licensed sportsbooks that accept U.S. players. These platforms operate outside U.S. regulatory frameworks, which means there are no state limitations, no apps to download, and no location tracking. They’re legal to use and widely available.

Who Can Bet on UFC Vegas 108?

Any adult aged 18 or over can place bets on UFC Vegas 108 through these offshore sportsbooks. There’s no requirement to verify your location or upload ID. Most users can sign up and start betting within minutes on desktop or mobile.

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun Sung Park Taira -335 Park +275 Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan Rebecki -210 Duncan +180 Esteban Ribovics vs Elves Brener Ribovics -250 Brener +210 Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle Rosa -185 Cornolle +160 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Neil Magny Zaleski -190 Magny +165

UFC Vegas 108 Picks

Tatsuro Taira ML (-335): His grappling advantage and five-round experience should help him control the pace. Park is dangerous early, but Taira should dominate as the fight wears on.

His grappling advantage and five-round experience should help him control the pace. Park is dangerous early, but Taira should dominate as the fight wears on. Mateusz Rebecki ML (-210): Rebecki is the more technical fighter. Duncan’s power is real, but if Rebecki sticks to takedowns and control, he should cruise to a win.

Rebecki is the more technical fighter. Duncan’s power is real, but if Rebecki sticks to takedowns and control, he should cruise to a win. Nora Cornolle ML (+160): Her kickboxing output could frustrate Rosa, especially if she can stay off her back. Value play at plus money.

UFC Vegas 108 Parlay

A parlay of Taira, Rebecki, and Mornolle pays around +486 at Bet105 with their 15% parlay boost.