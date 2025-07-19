5 Best Betting Apps For Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring on Saturday, July 19th, 2025 with a chance to make history against current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

At 46 years and 215 days old, Pacquiao is trying to become the oldest welterweight champion in history. Barrios is insulted that Pacquiao chose him as his comeback fight but this isn’t just a one-off for the former boxing legend, who insists that he’s ready to return to boxing full-time. With Pacquiao back in action for the first time since 2021, the best betting apps are offering over $5,000 in free bets for the title fight this weekend.

Read on to find out the best betting apps for wagering on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios and what the top sportsbooks have to offer for one of the most exciting fights of the year.

Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in the U.S.?

In the United States, 38 states have already legalized sports betting but some places only accept wagers at local casinos and other retail locations. Whether you’re in a state where sports betting is not legal or online sports betting is not regulated, there are other options to get in on the action for Manny Pacquiao’s comeback fight.

Offshore sportsbooks allow residents from any U.S. state to sign up and start betting without any restrictions. In order to place a bet online, new users must be at least 18 years old and have a valid email address.

Upon signing up for an account, you can claim up to $5,000 in free bets for the Pacquiao vs. Barrios title fight on Saturday night, allowing you to maximize your bankroll and boost your winnings without breaking the bank.

Who Can Bet On the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In the U.S.?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats

Mario Barrios Manny Pacquiao Nationality American Puerto Rican Age 30 46 Height 6’0” 5’5” Reach 70” 67” Total Fights 32 72 Record 29-2-1 (18 KOs) 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) is the defending WBC welterweight champion and he comes in as the overwhelming favorite in Saturday’s fight. At 30 years old, Barrios is 16 years younger than Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), and as a result, he comes in with -250 odds to retain his welterweight gold this weekend.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is trying to become the oldest welterweight champion ever, a record that he already holds at 42 years old. Now 46, Pacquiao has +210 odds to win the title bout. According to the top online sportsbooks, the fight is projected to go 10.5 rounds with the over favored at -130 odds.

Find the latest Barrios vs. Pacquiao odds below.

Boxer Odds Total Mario Barrios -255 Over 10.5 (-130) Manny Pacquiao +215 Under 8.5 (+110)

Method of Victory Odds Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq +140 Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision +375 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision +240 Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq +475

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction

Barrios was hurt by Abel Ramos in his previous fight and admitted that he needed some time to clear his head since November. Now, he’s back in the ring with arguably one of the best boxers ever. Pacquiao had two other options for a comeback title fight, but his team chose Barrios for a reason, because he was Pacquiao’s best opportunity to win back a welterweight title. At 46 years old, Pacquiao is definitely beyond his prime but still has the power and experience to pull off an upset in this one.

Bet on Pacquiao (+210) to win back the WBC welterweight title on Saturday night.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Manny Pacquiao (+210)