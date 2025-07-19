5 Best Betting Apps For Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring on Saturday, July 19th, 2025 with a chance to make history against current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.
At 46 years and 215 days old, Pacquiao is trying to become the oldest welterweight champion in history. Barrios is insulted that Pacquiao chose him as his comeback fight but this isn’t just a one-off for the former boxing legend, who insists that he’s ready to return to boxing full-time. With Pacquiao back in action for the first time since 2021, the best betting apps are offering over $5,000 in free bets for the title fight this weekend.
Read on to find out the best betting apps for wagering on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios and what the top sportsbooks have to offer for one of the most exciting fights of the year.
Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in the U.S.?
In the United States, 38 states have already legalized sports betting but some places only accept wagers at local casinos and other retail locations. Whether you’re in a state where sports betting is not legal or online sports betting is not regulated, there are other options to get in on the action for Manny Pacquiao’s comeback fight.
Offshore sportsbooks allow residents from any U.S. state to sign up and start betting without any restrictions. In order to place a bet online, new users must be at least 18 years old and have a valid email address.
Who Can Bet On the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In the U.S.?
- Must be 18 or older
- Sign up with a valid email
- Deposit using an accepted payment method
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight
Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats
Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao
Nationality
American
Puerto Rican
Age
30
46
Height
6’0”
5’5”
Reach
70”
67”
Total Fights
32
72
Record
29-2-1 (18 KOs)
62-8-2 (39 KOs)
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) is the defending WBC welterweight champion and he comes in as the overwhelming favorite in Saturday’s fight. At 30 years old, Barrios is 16 years younger than Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), and as a result, he comes in with -250 odds to retain his welterweight gold this weekend.
Pacquiao, on the other hand, is trying to become the oldest welterweight champion ever, a record that he already holds at 42 years old. Now 46, Pacquiao has +210 odds to win the title bout. According to the top online sportsbooks, the fight is projected to go 10.5 rounds with the over favored at -130 odds.
Find the latest Barrios vs. Pacquiao odds below.
Boxer
Odds
Total
Mario Barrios
-255
Over 10.5 (-130)
Manny Pacquiao
+215
Under 8.5 (+110)
Method of Victory
Odds
Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+140
Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision
+375
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision
+240
Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+475
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction
Barrios was hurt by Abel Ramos in his previous fight and admitted that he needed some time to clear his head since November. Now, he’s back in the ring with arguably one of the best boxers ever. Pacquiao had two other options for a comeback title fight, but his team chose Barrios for a reason, because he was Pacquiao’s best opportunity to win back a welterweight title. At 46 years old, Pacquiao is definitely beyond his prime but still has the power and experience to pull off an upset in this one.
Bet on Pacquiao (+210) to win back the WBC welterweight title on Saturday night.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Manny Pacquiao (+210)