new york giants lose wr sterling shepard to season ending left acl injury
NFL

New York Giants lose WR Sterling Shepard to season-ending left ACL injury

Chris Graham
Last updated:
New York Giants
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL in the New York Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Shepard, the team’s leading receiver through three games, was injured on the final offensive snap for the Giants.

The non-contact injury occurred while Shepard was jogging near the right sideline.

Shepard has 13 catches on 24 targets for a team-high 157 yards in 2022.

The 2016 second-round pick has only played a full season two times in his seven-year career, missing a total of 25 games to Achilles, quad, hamstring, toe and concussion injuries.

The Giants (2-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-1) on Sunday.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

