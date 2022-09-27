new york giants lose wr sterling shepard to season ending left acl injury

Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL in the New York Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Shepard, the team’s leading receiver through three games, was injured on the final offensive snap for the Giants.

The non-contact injury occurred while Shepard was jogging near the right sideline.

Shepard has 13 catches on 24 targets for a team-high 157 yards in 2022.

The 2016 second-round pick has only played a full season two times in his seven-year career, missing a total of 25 games to Achilles, quad, hamstring, toe and concussion injuries.

The Giants (2-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-1) on Sunday.