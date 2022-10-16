new york giants improve to surprising 5 1 with 24 20 win over baltimore ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are making it a habit of throwing away games. After blowing double-digit leads in their two losses this season entering Sunday, they did it again, falling 24-20 to the New York Giants on the road.

Baltimore led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter but would not score the rest of the way. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice late in the fourth quarter, first throwing an incredibly unnecessary ball after fumbling the snap, only to see it intercepted and brought back to the red zone. Then, as Baltimore tried to go down the field to win the game, he was strip-sacked and the Giants recovered to seal the deal.

This marks the first time Jackson has lost to an NFC East team, entering the game 12-0.

The Ravens actually took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. Jackson connected with Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard score that looked set to close the door at 20-10, but those turnovers came to the forefront once again.

Jackson was 17-for-32 for 210 yards with a touchdown and a pick, rushing for 77 yards. Drake had 119 yards on just 10 carries, but the Ravens made Daniel Jones look like Eli Manning, letting the Duke product go 19-for-27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Saquan Barkley finished with 83 yards on the ground and a score. Eight different Giants caught passes from Jones on the day as New York moved to 5-1.

The Giants recorded just 238 total yards to Baltimore’s 406, but they went 7-for-14 on third downs and had just three penalties. The Ravens had 10 penalties, lost the turnover battle and went 4-for-10 on third downs.

Next, the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.