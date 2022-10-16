Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
new york giants improve to surprising 5 1 with 24 20 win over baltimore ravens
Sports

New York Giants improve to surprising 5-1 with 24-20 win over Baltimore Ravens

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
New York Giants
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

The Baltimore Ravens are making it a habit of throwing away games. After blowing double-digit leads in their two losses this season entering Sunday, they did it again, falling 24-20 to the New York Giants on the road.

Baltimore led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter but would not score the rest of the way. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice late in the fourth quarter, first throwing an incredibly unnecessary ball after fumbling the snap, only to see it intercepted and brought back to the red zone. Then, as Baltimore tried to go down the field to win the game, he was strip-sacked and the Giants recovered to seal the deal.

This marks the first time Jackson has lost to an NFC East team, entering the game 12-0.

The Ravens actually took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. Jackson connected with Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard score that looked set to close the door at 20-10, but those turnovers came to the forefront once again.

Jackson was 17-for-32 for 210 yards with a touchdown and a pick, rushing for 77 yards. Drake had 119 yards on just 10 carries, but the Ravens made Daniel Jones look like Eli Manning, letting the Duke product go 19-for-27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Saquan Barkley finished with 83 yards on the ground and a score. Eight different Giants caught passes from Jones on the day as New York moved to 5-1.

The Giants recorded just 238 total yards to Baltimore’s 406, but they went 7-for-14 on third downs and had just three penalties. The Ravens had 10 penalties, lost the turnover battle and went 4-for-10 on third downs.

Next, the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

pittsburgh steelers

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18
Scott Ratcliffe
acc football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson and (checks notes) Syracuse set for showdown in Atlantic 
Scott German

Wins by Clemson and Syracuse left both teams undefeated with a huge matchup between the two teams Saturday in Clemson.

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming

Update: Police arrest Harrisonburg man in mass shooting that injured eight overnight
AFP News/Wire

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Emily Ogden

New Dominion Bookshop to host author Emily Ogden on Oct. 28
Crystal Graham
uva basketball

‘Hoos in the NBA update: Jerome signs two-way with GSW, Diakite in limbo with Cavs
Chris Graham
american democracy exhibit

Virginia Museum of History & Culture to offer free admission days in November
Crystal Graham
vcu

Multi-institutional project awarded $31 million to study promising heart failure therapy
AFP News/Wire