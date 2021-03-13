New ‘W&L After Class’ podcast features Lenfest Director Rob Mish
Washington and Lee University invites listeners to tune into a new episode of “W&L After Class: The Lifelong Learning Podcast” featuring Rob Mish, a Lexington native, W&L alumnus and director of the university’s Lenfest Center for the Arts.
In this episode, “All the World’s a Stage: The Love of Musical Theater,” Mish shares his infectious love of musical theater and how musicals have been reinvented over time to correct their flaws.
According to Mish, who has participated in countless productions over his lifetime, he knew he had a passion for theater when he was a young boy. “Being drawn to theater was something that always had been in my brain and my blood, I guess, and once you catch that bug, that bug is going to be with you. You can’t get rid of it,” he said.
In the second episode of the podcast’s second season, Mish and podcast host Ruth Candler, assistant director of Lifelong Learning, also discuss his time spent in Alumni Engagement and his experiences connecting current students with alumni. Listen to the full episode at go.wlu.edu/after-class.
The “After Class” podcast series began in spring 2020. Every episode invites listeners to join conversations with W&L’s expert faculty, giving them a walk down the Colonnade from the comfort of their home. Listeners hear from popular W&L faculty members about topics they know and love, meet new professors and learn about their research. Some of the topics include poetry, beer, tea, witches, poverty, politics and art.
To date, the series includes 13 episodes with more planned for the future. The first episode of season two featured Brian Murchison, director of the Roger Mudd Center for Ethics at Washington and Lee University and Rowe Professor of Law at the W&L School of Law.
“W&L After Class” is a collaboration of W&L’s Office of Lifelong Learning, Alumni Engagement and the Office of Communications.