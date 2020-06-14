New Waynesboro restaurant, Bottles, set to open on Friday

Bottles, a new Waynesboro restaurant featuring 15 big-screen TVs, indoor/outdoor skill games and on-demand karaoke, is set to open on Friday.

The restaurant, which will feature more than 85 bottled alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hence the name, will open at the location of the former Moe’s at 100 Osage Lane, adjacent to Zeus Digital Theaters.

Admission is $5, and covers the cost of the games, which includes darts, shuffleboard, foosball, bocce, air hockey, billiards, cornhole, horseshoes and classic video games.

The soft opening is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Friday. An opening bottle toast is set for 7 p.m.

The entire venue will be available at launch to explore, but the staff does ask that parties maintain a six-foot separation, that facial coverings are worn where necessary, and that anyone who has had or interacted with a person with COVID in the past 14 days does not come out.

Follow Bottles on Facebook or Instagram and online at bottlesandgames.com.

