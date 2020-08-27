New Virginina unemployment claims continue recent trend toward decline

New unemployment claims filed with the Virginia Employment Commission continued the trend of steady decreases seen in the month of August.

For the filing week ending Aug. 22, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 11,436, a decline of 3,715 claimants from the previous week.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 249,745, a 5.8 percent decrease from the previous week.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total as of the end of the most recent filing week is still 230,488 higher than the 19,257 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

