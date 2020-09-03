New Virginia unemployment claims continue recent downward trend

The number of seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 10,305 for the week ending Aug. 29, a decline of 1,131 claimants from the previous week, continuing a declining trend seen during August.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 233,467, which was a 6.5 percent decrease from the previous week, but 215,203 higher than the 18,264 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

The continued weeks claimed figure also declined by 42.1 percent from the May 16 filing week peak of 403,557 claims.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

