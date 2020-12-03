New Virginia unemployment claims at lowest level since mid-March

The number of initial unemployment claims filed in Virginia during the Nov. 28 filing week fell to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic’s employment effects began to be felt in mid-March, according to figures released today.

For the filing week ending Nov. 28, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 8,606. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 3,628 claimants from the previous week and fell to its lowest level since the March 14 filing week.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 72,305, which was a 10.9 percent decrease from the previous week.

This drop indicated a continuation of its recent declining trend and was over 80 percent lower than its May 16 filing week peak.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

