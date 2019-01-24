New Virginia license plate celebrates community peacebuilding

A new Virginia license plate supporting unity and community peacebuilding is available for purchase.

Resolution Virginia (formerly the Virginia Association for Community Conflict Resolution (VACCR)) worked with graphic artist Dean Paris of Paris Designs and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the second of two community peacebuilding license plates.

The first community peacebuilding license plate, produced in 2007, contains the image of a dove and the word “Peace”. For the second plate, the group wanted to convey the ideas of civil discourse and community-building. A photographic image of human arms with different skin tones holding up the globe was chosen. Underneath this image is an urban to suburban to rural skyline.

The plates can be obtained by visiting Department of Motor Vehicle offices or going to the C for “Community Peacebuilding” or P for “Peace” in the Special Plates section of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website.

Note: $15 of each $25 purchase will go towards the community peacebuilding work of Virginia’s not-for-profit community dispute resolution centers that are members of Resolution Virginia.

Information on Resolution Virginia can be obtained at ResolutionVirginia.org.