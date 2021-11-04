New unemployment claims in Virginia halved over past week

Published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 1:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For the filing week ending Oct. 30, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 1,088, a decrease of 1,482 claimants from the previous week.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 31,564, which was a decrease of 13,276 claims from the previous week but 68 percent lower than the 99,711 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the health care and social assistance, administrative and waste services, accommodation and food services, and retail trade industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related



