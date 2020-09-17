New unemployment claims in Virginia at six-month low

Initial claims for unemployment for the week ending Sept. 12 were at 10,100, the lowest weekly total since the economic slowdown that began in mid-March, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

There is also something of a milestone in the continued weeks claims, which stand at 201,616, a tick more than 50 percent down from the May 16 peak of 403,557 continued weeks claims.

For additional information on who is claiming unemployment insurance in Virginia, access the VEC’s U.I. claims data dashboard.

