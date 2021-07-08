New unemployment claims down 16.7 percent this week

For the filing week ending July 3, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 6,825, a decrease of 1,371 claimants from the previous week.

This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing week to 1,727,897, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 37,790, which was a decrease of 2,435 claims from the previous week, and 90 percent lower than the 378,607 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation and food services, administrative and waste services, health care and social assistance, and retail trade industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.