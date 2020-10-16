New unemployment claims continue downward trend

Published Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, 1:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

New unemployment claims were down slightly last week, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

For the filing week ending Oct. 10, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 9,110. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 1,733 claimants from the previous week and continued the overall trend of lower claims volumes seen in recent months following April’s peak.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 142,220, which was an 11.5 percent decrease from the previous week, but 125,354 higher than the 16,866 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

This drop indicated an acceleration of its recent declining trend.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Comments