New traffic signal installed at Martinsburg Pike and Old Charles Town Road in Frederick County

A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) in Frederick County. The signal will be put into flash mode for seven days around Jan. 20.

Flash mode allows travelers in the area to become aware of the new signal before it becomes fully operational.

All roads at the intersection have dedicated left-turn lanes. The signal will default to green on Route 11 and will begin to cycle when traffic is detected on Route 761. A camera at the top of the signal arm will detect queued traffic. The camera will not be used by the Virginia Department of Transportation to collect or record images. The signal is also equipped with a traffic preemption system that provides a green signal for approaching emergency vehicles in response mode.

The new signal will help manage increased traffic volumes in the area near the Snowden Bridge subdivision and the new Jordan Springs Elementary School The signal is part of a proffer agreement with Frederick County and the Snowden Bridge Property developer.

