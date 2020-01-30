New traffic pattern coming to Hydraulic Road at Route 29

Published Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A new traffic pattern will be installed in early February on westbound Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) at Route 29 in Albemarle County.

The changes are designed to improve traffic flow at the heavily traveled intersection.

Currently on westbound Route 743, there is one left turn lane, two through lanes and two right turn lanes.

VDOT will update pavement markings and signs to make the following changes on westbound Hydraulic Road:

Two left turn lanes will be provided for westbound motorists turning left onto southbound Route 29.

The existing rightmost turn lane will be made continuous. Plastic channelizing devices will be installed to allow vehicular traffic to continuously turn right onto northbound Route 29. Motorists in this lane will only have to stop when the pedestrian signal is activated.

The other right turn lane will be converted to a through-right movement allowing drivers to continue straight on Route 743 or turn right onto northbound Route 29.

Crews will implement the new pattern overnight on Feb. 3, weather permitting. Westbound Route 743 will be closed to all traffic between Hillsdale Drive and Route 29 from 9 p.m. Feb. 3 until 4 a.m. Feb. 4 while crews adjust the traffic signal and pavement markings. Drivers are advised to use Hillsdale Drive to access Route 29.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are posted on the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related