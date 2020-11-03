New timing plans now in effect for High Street Corridor in Harrisonburg

New timing plans for Harrisonburg’s High Street corridor are being implemented this week, as the city’s Public Works Department seeks to improve area travel time.

This corridor runs approximately 3 miles from WalMart to 3rd Street and includes the traffic signal timing of 10 intersections. The new timing plans are part of the city’s Traffic Signal Coordination and Optimization project, which is being developed through the Highway Safety Improvement Program grant awarded to the City the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“The goal of this project is to improve the overall coordination of the traffic signals along the corridor so that the level of service increases, and travel time and delay decrease,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said.

Drivers should travel at the speed limit to experience the full benefit of the new timing plans traffic and flow through the lights at peak times.

Public Works staff, along with a consultant from Kimley-Horn, will be on High Street monitoring the changes and making real time adjustments as needed this week. Please use caution while driving through this corridor as staff will be out working at the intersections making adjustments as needed and as drivers become accustom to the new traffic patterns.

East Market Street was the first, and High Street the second of four corridors receiving new timing plans. South Main Street and Port Republic Road will have their timing plans updated in the Spring.

