New survey seeks public comment on proposed Route 60 Corridor Study
VDOT has launched a survey via MetroQuest to give the public additional opportunity to provide feedback on the Route 60 Corridor Study, which recommends potential corridor improvements along the corridor in Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nelson and Powhatan counties.
The draft recommendations aim to enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management.
Prior to the survey launch, two public meetings were held on the corridor study in July and a virtual public meeting was held in March.
Results from this survey will provide the study team with additional public feedback needed to continue the study.
The MetroQuest survey is available now at www.virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg/route-60-corridor.asp and www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/route-60-corridor.asp.
The survey will close on June 3.
