New survey seeks input from retired law enforcement, firefighters and other public sector workers
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia seeks input from retired law enforcement, firefighters, educators, federal employees, and other public sector workers who were denied Social Security benefits.
The survey launch is for Virginians who had their benefits cut by the Government Pension Offset (GPO) and Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) of the Social Security Act, according to a press release. Both provisions unfairly reduced or eliminated benefits for millions of Americans who devoted their careers to public service.
Their stories will be used to continue to push U.S. House leadership to bring the bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act, legislation introduced by Spanberger to eliminate the two provisions, to the floor for a vote.
“All Virginians deserve to enjoy the secure retirement they worked decades to earn. But Virginia’s Seventh District is home to many current and retired federal employees, law enforcement officers and educators who are being denied the Social Security benefits they paid into just like others,” Spanberger said in the press release. “While we have built a bipartisan coalition large enough to pass our bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act in the U.S. House, leadership has yet to bring this repeal to the floor for a vote. As I continue to push U.S. House leadership to finally remove these outdated provisions and deliver for American workers, I hope many impacted Virginians will share their personal experiences and allow me to make their voices heard.”
The WEP reduces Social Security benefits for an individual who also receives a public pension from a job not covered by Social Security. In addition, the GPO affect spousal benefits of individuals who work as federal, state or local government employees, including police officers, firefighters, and educators, if their job is not covered by Social Security. According to the press release, the GPO reduces the benefit received by surviving spouses if they also collect a government pension.