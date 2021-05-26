New SuperPAC, Never Again PAC, to target ‘Treason Caucus’

Never Again PAC launched and released an introductory spot evoking the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the members of Congress who enabled it.

Never Again PAC will target the 147 Republican members who refused to certify the electoral college – the “Treason Caucus” – as part of its mission to break the vicious cycle where Republicans are rewarded for taking extreme, anti-democratic positions.

Never Again PAC plans to defeat members of Congress who carried Donald Trump’s authoritarian policies, culminating in the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Included among the 147 GOP members targeted in the campaign are Ben Cline (R-VA-06), Bob Good (R-VA-05), Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) and Rob Wittman (R-VA-01).

“Never Again PAC is founded on the principle that in order for our democracy to flourish, we need to punish Republicans at the ballot box for what they’ve done. Now that Donald Trump is out of office, Republicans want to pretend the last four and a half years never happened, we’re here to say Never Again. We can never forget what extremist Republicans did to our country and we’re damn sure going to make it so that their constituents never forget either.” Never Again PAC Co-Founder and Executive Director David Bowes said. “Every generation has an obligation to protect our democracy. It’s time to do our part.”

Never Again PAC plans to raise $4 million this cycle to fund a research program that will learn the best ways to communicate around Jan. 6 and the events preceding it to inform a paid media and digital organizing accountability program that targets vulnerable members of Congress who are out of step with their districts.

Polling in the wake of Jan. 6 showed that a strong majority of voters, including a plurality of Republicans, held Trump and Republicans responsible for the deadly Jan. 6 riots.

