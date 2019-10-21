New RideShare app better serves commuters, bikers, walkers, transit

A new, user-friendly smart phone app “RideShare – Rides & Rewards” has been launched to better assist and reward commuters who reduce single occupancy vehicles and use alternate modes of transportation.

This new platform, developed through Agile Mile and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, allows commuters to set up free profiles and be matched with other users traveling to the same location at the same time.

Carpool, vanpool, transit, biking, and walking miles can also be tracked to earn rewards towards dining, activities, and shopping, all while calculating money and gas saved, calories burned, and emissions prevented. Additional prizes and incentives will be available to win during RideShare Week, Oct. 21-25.

Rideshare is a program of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to reduce traffic congestion, increase mobility, and facilitate the use of alternative transportation throughout Central Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. Service areas include the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the counties of Albemarle, Augusta, Bath, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Nelson, Rockbridge and Rockingham.

For more information visit www.rideshareinfo.org.

