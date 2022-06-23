New Quinnipiac poll: We have met the enemy, and it is us

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was planned, according to new polling from Quinnipiac University.

Interesting tidbit from the numbers: even 49 percent of self-identified Republicans are conceding that it was planned.

Logically, you’d think if people think it was planned, it wasn’t, then, what former President Donald Trump and his breathy supporters have been trying to sell it as – patriots exercising their right to free speech.

Because if it was planned, why was it planned?

Two-thirds of us seem to know already: it was about overturning the election.

As to whether trying to overturn an election constitutes a crime, somehow, folks are still split: with 46 percent saying yes, and 47 percent saying no.

That tiny plurality seems destined to come around: 59 percent think Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Among self-identified Republicans, 28 percent think Trump bears responsibility for the attack.

This isn’t likely to get any better anytime soon for Trump and his enablers in Congress.

We can say that because 58 percent of Americans say they are following the House Jan. 6 Committee hearings closely.

That’s a good number for news that is out of cycle for when people would normally be expected to be following politics news.

And 70 percent think it’s important that Congress investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, including 52 percent of self-identified Republicans.

The hearings are the tip of the spear in the defense of American democracy, and they’re not going away, because the people don’t want them to go away.

Last nugget here from the poll numbers: 77 percent think extremism from within the country is a bigger threat to our way of life than extremism from another country is.

Basically, an overwhelming majority think we have met the enemy, and it is us.