New quarter brings 30 new products to Virginia ABC stores

Springtime is bringing a selection of 30 new products to Virginia ABC store shelves this April.

Among the latest additions to ABC’s inventory are one brandy, seven whiskeys (including Scotch, Irish and rye), four ready-to-drink cocktails, three gins, four tequilas, four vodkas and two Virginia wines. Four of the 30 new products are made in Virginia.

“In the past year, we’ve seen a trend toward botanical and fruit flavored spirits, as well as ready-made cocktails, which are reflected in the new products we’ve chosen,” said Mark Dunham, chief retail operations officer of Virginia ABC. “Our quarterly listings process allows us to explore consumer trends and give customers a chance to try spirits from around the world and within Virginia.”

One of the new products will be featured in ABC’s monthly Mini Monday promotion. On the first Monday of each month, customers 21 and older can get a complimentary 50-milliliter size of the featured spirit with any qualifying purchase of $25 or more, in any Virginia ABC store. May 3 will feature all three flavors of Grey Goose Essences – watermelon and basil, strawberry and lemongrass and white peach and rosemary.

A list of new products and descriptions can be found in the Spirited Virginia magazine, available in stores and online, and in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog.

