New Orleans Saints may have to go on Sunday in London without Winston, Thomas

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston and top wideout Michael Thomas both missed practice on Thursday, and the status of both for Sunday’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings is in question.

Winston has reportedly been playing with a transverse fracture in his back that he dealt with in Week 3 by wearing several layers of padding and a custom back plate.

The former #1 overall draft pick was 25-of-41 for 353 yards, a TD and two INTs in the Saints’ 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.

Thomas is listed on the injury report as having a foot injury.

Thomas has 16 catches on 22 targets for 171 yards and three TDs in 2022.

Thomas had an NFL-record 149 catches on 185 targets for 1,725 yards and nine TDs in 2019.

He missed nine games in 2020 and then all of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

If Winston is unavailable on Sunday, New Orleans would likely turn to former Cincinnati, Dallas and Chicago QB1 Andy Dalton, who signed as a free agent in the offseason.