New online dashboard provides data on COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Virginia

A new online dashboard will help paint a fuller picture of the situation with COVID-19 in licensed-care facilities in Virginia.

The dashboard, from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed and pending COVID-19 cases among patients and residents in Virginia licensed nursing facilities.

It also provides data on the number of nursing home patients and residents who have recovered from COVID-19, and information on the number of licensed nursing homes experiencing difficulty in obtaining specific types of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, face shields, and isolation gowns.

VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recently announced a collaborative effort to support long-term care facilities during COVID-19. The publication of this new dashboard is consistent with ongoing efforts to support residents and providers at long-term care facilities.

The publication of this dashboard, which will be updated daily, provides a resource to the public, state and federal partners, and the media to share valuable, accurate data that offers insight on the effects of COVID-19.

The data that populates the new dashboard is voluntarily supplied by licensed nursing facilities in the Commonwealth and flows through the Virginia Healthcare Alerting and Status System (VHASS) program that is funded by the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Collaborative health care emergency response efforts involving state, federal, and local partners are facilitated through the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program (VHEMP) established in 2002 as a partnership between VHHA and VDH to foster planning across health care facilities, first responders, and other stakeholders to address public health threats.

