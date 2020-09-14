New marketing campaign highlights Virginia election security initiatives

The Virginia Department of Elections is promoting its efforts at “Defending Democracy” as part of the Department’s new marketing campaign, which conveys its commitment to election security.

The “Defending Democracy” campaign includes a series of communications featuring members of Virginia’s elections community, including local and state election workers who are key to helping administer elections.

The campaign also includes radio, digital video and banners, and social advertising that similarly conveys the Department’s commitment to ensuring election integrity.

“During a time when our society is being overwhelmed by so much misinformation, we are committed to ensuring that we let Virginians know that they can trust the elections process”, said Christopher Piper, commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections. “We are thrilled to have a campaign that highlights the work of the Commonwealth’s elections community”.

The Department of Elections encourages voters to take the following steps to help promote election security and voter confidence:

Check your voter registration status to ensure that it is current and/or find your polling place. Virginia provides a secure way for Virginia voters to access their registration information through the citizen portal: www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal.

Only utilize trusted sources such as state and county agencies for election information.

