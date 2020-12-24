New Market military veteran receives new roof installed by Best Choice Roofing

George McKenzie, a U.S. Navy veteran, received a new roof from Best Choice Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The roof was installed on McKenzie’s home in New Market by teams from Best Choice Roofing and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday.

Through a partnership with Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, McKenzie was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 225 military members have received new roofs.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

