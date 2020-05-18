New Market man dead in single-vehicle accident in Shenandoah County

A New Market man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County on Friday evening.

David E. Streett, 52, was driving a 2003 Ford Excursion on Smith Creek Road (Route 620) at ¼ of a mile south of Cedar Lane (Route 737) around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle was traveling north on Smith Creek Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a fence, utility box, and a power pole.

Streett died at the scene as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue.

