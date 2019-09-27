New learning lab addresses teacher, childcare shortage

Published Friday, Sep. 27, 2019, 12:05 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

jmuA partnership with James Madison University is helping Louisa County address a severe lack of affordable childcare by preparing the next generation of teachers to make a difference with a new program offering education and care for 3-year-old and 4-year-old children of Louisa County School employees.

The Little Lions Learning Lab at Louisa County High School will give students in the school’s teacher training academy exposure to the child care field during the 2019-2020 school year. This initiative is in response to the profound teacher and childcare shortages impacting thousands of families nationwide.

“The feedback we’ve gotten from both our students and our staff has been extremely positive. We are excited to watch this program grow as we partner with James Madison University to make it even better than it already is,” says Kenneth Bouwens, Louisa County school division’s career and technology director for STEAM and innovation.

The idea for the lab came after Louisa’s career and technology staff contacted Reece Wilson, a professor of early childhood education at JMU, which operates a similar lab staffed by college students. The schools are partly funding the lab’s start-up with a federal Perkins Grant and support from the Virginia Department of Education.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press






augusta free press
augusta free press news