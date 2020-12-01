New law requires in person concealed handgun permit training effective Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, the training requirement to apply for a Virginia concealed handgun permit must be in-person, and will no longer be allowed to be completed online.

Waynesboro Clerk of Circuit Court Nicole A. Briggs, Staunton Clerk of Circuit Court Staci N. Falls, and Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes are encouraging local residents interested in applying for a concealed handgun permit to go to the Virginia State Police website for the online application through the Virginia State Police.

New permit applications must be brought to each clerk’s office, but renewal permit applications may be mailed to the clerk’s offices, with the appropriate documentation and fee. In addition, each clerk’s office may be called for information regarding lost or destroyed permits, or for change of addresses, or to request a replacement permit.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse, and the number to call is 540-245-5321.

The Staunton City Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the George M. Cochran Judicial Center, and the number to call is 540-332-3874.

The Waynesboro Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Waynesboro at the Thomas L. Gorsuch Municipal Building, and the number to call is 540-942-6616.

