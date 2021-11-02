New king of the jungle: Will Tiger King lose its stripes to HUH token?

Netflix release season 2 of Tiger King later this month bringing forth more tales from the world of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the Big Cat Rescue. Coincidently the news of this coincided with the recent resurgence and growth of the Tiger King cryptocurrency, but are they set to lose their crown to the HUH Token? HUH token has been sitting in wait like Simba, a lion cub, steadily growing in popularity as it awaits its imminent launch with the aim of becoming king of the crypto jungle. This Thursday it will announce its launch with a concept set to rival Tiger King and other cryptocurrencies with two unique features. A referral system that offers rewards to its investors and the ability to earn through two streams of revenue, BNB and HUH Token.

The Tiger King also known as the TKING coin emerged on the scene in May 2021 after the notoriety of the Netflix series last year. The crypto currency claims to be the ‘official coin’ of the Netflix series and has long been endorsed by Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Mr Joe Exotic. Social media often has a major effect on the outcome of a project but an enormous amount of hype around something doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a winning notion. As in the case of FYRE, the festival that never happened.

The dethroning

The pending announcement of the HUH Token launch is set to leave meme-based cryptocurrencies scratching their heads and wondering how they missed out. The team behind HUH Token have formulated an innovative approach which has made investors around the globe stand up and take notice. HUH Token is the 1st cryptocurrency to distribute BNB and itself. Having such a feature stands them in a place where Tiger King, Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies can’t quite compare. Being different often works. Unlike Tiger King which, respectfully has been built on the popularity of a Netflix series. HUH Token prides itself on the fact that it is launching a crypto that aims to revolutionize the way crypto is used amongst your everyday person and to benefit its investors.

The notion is to build a platform which allows its users to continuously gain profits over time. Consumers and investors alike are all appealed by the idea of making money and feeling as if they are getting something back. Take for instance a discount code or the offer of money back on a purchase at your local store. Always a winning formula and HUH Token provides exactly that. A winning formula. What is so appealing? Simply its uniqueness. The HUH Token offers a referral system that allows its users to benefit from getting others involved and benefitting from their usage. Their system works through the user referring someone, from which they stand to gain 10% BNB (Binance) from their first purchase. Therefore, creating a chain of earning amongst friends. A very smart idea as people are highly likely to encourage friends and family to sign up so they can both gain.

The system is design to create generational wealth, wealth that can be passed down for the future. Its creators have been adamant in pointing out that this is not a quick fix, get rich scheme. It’s about investing and believing in the future. Thus far rumors suggest that HUH have accumulated a few thousand different influencers all ready to get behind the project and begin the big push once the token has been released to the general crypto market. At a quick glance of HUH Token’s prospects, it is safe to say that they stand a good chance of stripping The Tiger King of its stripes and fruition, a new king of the jungle.

Story by Alex Mark

