New Jersey motorcyclist dies in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County

Published Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, 11:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County reported on Sunday at 12:31 p.m. on Interstate 64 at the ramp to Interstate 81 south.

A 1999 Honda GL1500 motorcycle was traveling in the westbound lanes of I-64 when it ran off the right side of the ramp and struck the guardrail. Its operator was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Thomas Land, 78, of Secaucus, N.J., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.