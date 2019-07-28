New Hope Telephone Cooperative to launch fiber optic service

New Hope Telephone Cooperative will launch its new fiber optic service with an event at Stable Craft Brewing.

Stable Craft Brewing will be the first install for this new service provided by NHTC, and will mark the occasion with the special event on Friday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m.

Light hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks and beer will be served.

RSVP by July 31 via email to rsvp@newhopetel.net.

