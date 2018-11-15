New health coverage for Virginia adults: Medicaid expansion information session

The Commonwealth of Virginia estimates that 400,000 Virginians are newly eligible for low-cost healthcare coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2019. Eligible adults include some who work but do not have insurance through an employer, or who previously did not quality for coverage. Many in the community have questions about eligibility and the enrollment process.

Augusta Health is pleased to host a public information session, presented by Erin Dalrymple of Shenandoah Valley Social Services, on eligibility, coverage and the enrollment processes for these residents.

Where: Augusta Community Care Building

Augusta Health Campus

64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville

When: Wednesday, November 28

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

