New for taxpayers: Virginia Tax accepting, but not processing returns

There is one big difference to individual income tax filing in Virginia this year. Although people can start filing their individual income taxes on Monday, Jan. 28, Virginia Tax will not be able to start processing returns immediately, as the Virginia General Assembly determines the commonwealth’s response to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“We’re committed to providing the information necessary to help everyone properly prepare and file this tax season,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We also want to ensure that returns are processed accurately in as timely a manner as possible.”

While we are waiting to start processing returns, taxpayers will not have access to refund information using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website. If taxpayers file electronically and receive a message that Virginia Tax has accepted the return, no more action is necessary at this time.

Last year, Virginia Tax processed more than 4.2 million individual income tax returns with 83 percent of people filing electronically. You’re encouraged to again file electronically this year and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit. The filing deadline for most people is Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

For additional information about filing season, including tips to reduce the chance your return is stopped for review, go to www.tax.virginia.gov.