New exhibit opens this week at Beverley Street Studio Gallery

Beverley Street Studio School will host a collaborative exhibit of recent artworks, called VA Made: Mediation Across Media.

The exhibition will run from Jan. 10 to Feb. 23.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be held on Friday from 5:30-7:30 pm at the BSSS Gallery at 22 W. Beverley St., Downtown Staunton.

Curators Howard Risatti and Steven Glass will give a brief talk about the works at 6:00 pm. Evening reception and talk are free and open to the public.

VA Made: Mediation Across Media is an exhibition of artworks all of which were made in Virginia by artists from the state and beyond. It is comprised of works of various sizes and materials, including wood, glass, fiber, ceramic, metal and paint, all constructed using a variety of techniques and skill-sets. For the exhibition the artworks, which are both two and three dimensions, will be arranged in various configurations, or “tableaux vivants” (i.e. living entities).

Such a presentation hopes to encourage viewers to contemplate the works (i.e. small and large pictures, sculptures, jewelry, furniture, and other “functional objects”) not as single entities, but as an extended category of ideas and concepts. The desire is that endless possibilities will be raised by each “tableau”, thereby making it possible for the viewer to deepen his/her experience, and sense of self reflection engendered by any individual work of art.

Visit the Gallery during regular hours to view exhibit: Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

The BSSS Gallery shares space with the Co-Art Gallery, both of which are free resources to the community.

