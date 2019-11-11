New exhibit opening at Beverley Street Studio School Gallery

Beverley Street Studio School Gallery will host Milena Spasic’s Exhibit of recent paintings, Agitation and Repose. The Exhibition will run Nov. 15 to Jan. 5.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5:307:30 pm at the School’s Gallery at 22 West Beverley Street, Downtown Staunton. Artist Milena Spasic will give a brief talk about her work at 6:00 pm. Evening reception and talk are free and open to the public.

Agitation and Repose is a collection of recent paintings by Milena Spasic representing her reflection on the 100– year anniversary of her grandmother’s birth in a turbulent era. The constant agitation and movement of people and their animals on the Balkan peninsula in the early part of the 20th Century shape both the content and the formal execution of her paintings.

Spasic holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Corcoran College of Art & Design in Washington D.C., and a Master of Fine Arts from The Academy of Art College, in San Francisco.

She has been an Art Instructor at the Washington Studio School in Washington DC, and the Art League in Alexandria, VA, since 2013. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions at University of California, District of Columbia Center, Washington Project for the Arts, Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, Maryland House of Delegates, the Embassy of Yugoslavia, Washington Studio School, and Women in Military Service for America Memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Visit the Gallery during regular hours to view exhibit: Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

The BSSS Gallery shares space with the Co-Art Gallery, both of which are free resources to our community.

