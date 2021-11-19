New Dominion to host author Henry Hoke, along with Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, Diane Cluck

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading with author Henry Hoke on Friday, Jan. 14, from 7-8 p.m.

Hoke will be reading from his new book, Sticker, followed by a Q&A with local author Jocelyn Nicole Johnson. The evening will also feature live music from local musician Diane Cluck. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Stickers adorn our first memories, dot our notebooks and our walls, are stuck annoyingly on fruit, and accompany us into adulthood to announce our beliefs from car bumpers. They hold surprising power in their ability to define and provoke, and hold a strange steadfast presence in our age of fading physical media.

In this memoir in twenty stickers, Hoke employs a constellation of stickers to explore queer boyhood, parental disability, and ancestral violence.

Hoke is the author of The Book of Endless Sleepovers, the story collection Genevieves, and the novel The Groundhog Forever. His work appears in The Offing, Triangle House, Electric Literature, Hobart, and the Catapult anthology Tiny Crimes. He directs the performance series Enter>text, and has taught at CalArts and the University of Virginia Young Writers Workshop.

Johnson is the author of the critically acclaimed book My Monticello. A fellow of Tin House, Hedgebrook, and VCCA, Johnson has published her writing in Guernica, The Guardian, Kweli Journal, and elsewhere. Her short story “Control Negro” was anthologized in The Best American Short Stories, edited by Roxane Gay, and was read live by LeVar Burton as part of PRI’s Selected Shorts series. A veteran public school art teacher, Johnson lives and writes in Charlottesville.

Cluck is a singer-songwriter who leans on classical piano training in her approach to guitar, dance as an inspiration for rediscovering piano, and voice as a rhythm instrument and paintbrush.

