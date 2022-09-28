New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with bestselling author Maggie O’Farrell

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with New York Times bestselling author Maggie O’Farrell on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

The reading will take place at the Irving Theater in the CODE Building at 225 W. Water St. in Charlottesville.

O’Farrell will be reading from her new novel, The Marriage Portrait, which will be released from Knopf in September.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Signed copies of Maggie O’Farrell’s books, including The Marriage Portrait and Hamnet, will be available for sale before and after the event.

With The Marriage Portrait, O’Farrell brings the world of Renaissance Italy to jewel-bright life in this unforgettable portrait of the captivating young duchess Lucrezia de’ Medici as she makes her way in a troubled court.

With the same drama and verve with which she illuminated the Shakespearean canvas of Hamnet, O’Farrell turns her talents to Renaissance Italy in an extraordinary portrait of a resilient young woman’s battle for her very survival.

O’Farrell was born in Northern Ireland in 1972. Her novels include Hamnet (winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award), After You’d Gone, The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox, The Hand That First Held Mine (winner of the Costa Novel Award), and Instructions for a Heatwave. She has also written a memoir, I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death. She lives in Edinburgh.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.