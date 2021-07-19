New Dominion Bookshop to host reading, live music with Proal Heartwell, Bahlmann Abbot

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and acoustic concert featuring Proal Heartwell and Bahlmann Abbot on Friday, Sept. 17, from 7-8 p.m.

Heartwell will read selections from his new book, In Beauty It Is Finished, and Abbot will play music that illuminates this work.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public. The shop recommends arriving early for best seating.

Heartwell lives in Charlottesville, where he teaches English at Village School, a middle school for girls that he cofounded in 1995. He is the author of two literary biographies, Goronwy and Me: A Narrative of Two Lives and most recently, In Beauty It Is Finished: Reflections on the Life and Work of Oliver La Farge.

Heartwell has also written two novels, Divided We Fall and A Game of Catch, and he is the editor of the anthologies A Little Off the Top: Stories of Haircuts, Barbers, and Barber Shops and One for the Road: An Anthology of Road Trip Writing.

A native of southern West Virginia, Abbot has been a practicing architect and musician in the Charlottesville area since the late ‘70s. He has produced two CDs, “Falling in Place” and “Chasing Storms.” He is also a contributing writer to Heartwell’s A Little Off the Top and One for the Road.

Bahlmann will be playing some of the music of Peter La Farge, along with a few originals.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.