first bank  

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading, live music with Proal Heartwell, Bahlmann Abbot

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jul. 19, 2021, 6:41 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Proal Heartwell and Bahlmann Abbot
Proal Heartwell and Bahlmann Abbot. Photo courtesy New Dominion Bookshop.

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and acoustic concert featuring Proal Heartwell and Bahlmann Abbot on Friday, Sept. 17, from 7-8 p.m.

Heartwell will read selections from his new book, In Beauty It Is Finished, and Abbot will play music that illuminates this work.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public. The shop recommends arriving early for best seating.

Heartwell lives in Charlottesville, where he teaches English at Village School, a middle school for girls that he cofounded in 1995. He is the author of two literary biographies, Goronwy and Me: A Narrative of Two Lives and most recently, In Beauty It Is Finished: Reflections on the Life and Work of Oliver La Farge.

Heartwell has also written two novels, Divided We Fall and A Game of Catch, and he is the editor of the anthologies A Little Off the Top: Stories of Haircuts, Barbers, and Barber Shops and One for the Road: An Anthology of Road Trip Writing.

A native of southern West Virginia,  Abbot has been a practicing architect and musician in the Charlottesville area since the late ‘70s. He has produced two CDs, “Falling in Place” and “Chasing Storms.” He is also a contributing writer to Heartwell’s A Little Off the Top and One for the Road.

Bahlmann will be playing some of the music of Peter La Farge, along with a few originals.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.


Augusta Health Augusta Free Press Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press