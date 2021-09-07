New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Nin Andrews, Amy Woolard

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host an in-person reading with poets Nin Andrews and Amy Woolard on Friday, Oct. 22, from 7-8 p.m.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public. The shop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Andrews is the author of seven chapbooks and seven full-length collections of poetry. Her poems have appeared in many literary reviews and anthologies, including Ploughshares, The Paris Review, The Best of the Prose Poem, and four volumes of Best American Poetry.

Her newest book, The Last Orgasm, was published by Etruscan Press in 2020. For more information, visit ninandrews.com.

Woolard is a legal aid attorney working on civil rights policy and legislation in Virginia. Her debut poetry collection, Neck of the Woods, received the 2018 Alice James Award from Alice James Books. Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, Poetry, Boston Review, Ploughshares, Fence, and elsewhere, while her essays and reporting have been featured in publications such as Slate, The Guardian, Virginia Quarterly Review, and The Rumpus.

She has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Studio Center, and the Breadloaf Writers’ Conference. She lives in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit amywoolard.me.