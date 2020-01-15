New Dominion Bookshop to host physicist Brian Greene at The Paramount

New Dominion Bookshop will host a multimedia event with world-renowned physicist and New York Times bestselling author Brian Greene at the Paramount Theater on Friday, Feb. 21

Greene’s new book, Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe, will be released from Knopf in mid-February.

Greene has been hailed “a master of explaining the universe,” and his “action-packed” talks are geared towards the general public. Tickets are now on sale at theparamount.net and through the Paramount Box Office. Each ticket for this event will include a signed, hardback copy of Until the End of Time.

From the world-renowned physicist and bestselling author of The Elegant Universe comes this captivating exploration of deep time and humanity’s search for purpose.

Until the End of Time is Greene’s breathtaking new exploration of the cosmos and our quest to understand it. Greene takes us on a journey across time, from our most refined understanding of the universe’s beginning, to the closest science can take us to the very end. He explores how life and mind emerged from the initial chaos, and how our minds, in coming to understand their own impermanence, seek in different ways to give meaning to experience: in narrative, myth, religion, creative expression, science, the quest for truth, and our longing for the eternal.

Through a series of nested stories that explain distinct but interwoven layers of reality–from quantum mechanics to consciousness to black holes–Greene provides us with a clearer sense of how we came to be, a finer picture of where we are now, and a firmer understanding of where we are headed. With this grand tour of the universe, beginning to end, Brian Greene allows us all to grasp and appreciate our fleeting but utterly exquisite moment in the cosmos.

Greene, a professor of physics and mathematics and director of Columbia University’s Center for Theoretical Physics, is renowned for his groundbreaking discoveries in superstring theory. He is the author of The Elegant Universe, The Fabric of the Cosmos, and The Hidden Reality, which have collectively spent sixty-five weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and sold more than two million copies worldwide.

He has hosted two Peabody and Emmy Award-winning NOVA miniseries on PBS based on his books. With producer Tracy Day, Greene cofounded the World Science Festival. He lives in New York.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

