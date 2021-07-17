New Dominion Bookshop to host New York Times-bestselling author Earl Swift

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person book talk and reading with bestselling author Earl Swift on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7-8 p.m.

Swift’s new book, Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Triumph of the Final Moon Landings, was released from Custom House/HarperCollins earlier this month. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Swift is the author of eight books, including the New York Times bestseller Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island. A former reporter for Norfolk’s Virginian-Pilot, he contributes to Outside and other publications, and has been a fellow of Virginia Humanities at the University of Virginia since 2012.

He lives on Afton Mountain west of Charlottesville.

New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.