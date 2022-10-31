New Dominion Bookshop to host Louise Marburg, conversation with Sharon Harrigan

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Louise Marburg on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

Marburg will be reading from her new collection of short stories, You Have Reached Your Destination, which will be released from Eastover Press in mid-November.

A conversation with author Sharon Harrigan will follow.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public.

Within the stories that comprise You Have Reached Your Destination, award-winning author Marburg captures turning points in the lives of 12 disparate women. Marburg’s crisp, clear-eyed prose, infused with dark humor, reveals the inevitable collapse of pretension beneath the struggles of loneliness, death, and the all-too-human need to be seen. From a pre-teen attempting to understand her father’s suicide to a 90-year-old caught in shadows of past marital abuse, each of these women is made to confront the reality that change is the only certainty.

Marburg is the author of two previous collections of stories, The Truth About Me and No Diving Allowed. Her work has appeared in such journals as Narrative, Ploughshares, STORY, The Hudson Review and many others.

She has been supported by the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Kenyon Writing Workshops, and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.

She lives in New York City with her husband, the artist Charles Marburg, and is at work on her fourth book, a novel in stories.

The moderaor, Harrigan, is the author of the novel Half and the memoir Playing with Dynamite, both published by the University of Wisconsin Press. She has an MFA in creative writing from Pacific University and has published more than 50 essays, short stories, and reviews in VQR, New York Times (Modern Love column), The Rumpus and elsewhere.

She works as an independent editor and teaches creative writing to adults at WriterHouse in Charlottesville, where she lives with her family.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.